Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire, center, is seen buying the first buddy poppy of the season from Helen O’Neil, Auxiliary poppy chairperson and Bill Insland, VFW poppy chairperson. The veterans of Foreign Wars of Edwin Frohmader Post 1879’s ‘buddy poppy campaign’ will be Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
The veterans of Foreign Wars of Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 and Auxiliary announced the annual buddy poppy campaign at local businesses throughout the Fort Atkinson area on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
The poppy has a rich history that began during WWI and was inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Col. John McCrae, Canadian Army artillery officer before the United States entered the war. The poem describes the blowing of red fields among the battlegrounds of the fallen.
The four petals of the poppy represent dedication, sacrifice, responsibility and compassion. The red of the poppy represents the blood that was shed in honor of our country. The black represents the mud and desolation on the battlefield. The green of the stem and foliage represent the fields, forest and meadows where fellow Americans died to make the United States free.
All proceeds from distribution of the poppies are used to help care for disabled veterans and their families.
