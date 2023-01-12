BaristaCats Café opens in Whitewater Feb. 4
Buy Now

Pictured left to right: Penny Ardeldt-Chamber Ambassador with First Citizens State Bank, Kellie Carper-Chamber Exec. Director, Cassandra Kambitsis, Operations Manager with BaristaCats Café, Natalie Serna, Owner of BaristCats Café, Karen McCulloch-Chamber Board President with The Book Teller, Kim Brotz-Chamber Board Treasurer with First Citizens State Bank, Lisa Dawsey-Chamber Board member with Downtown Whitewater, Inc. and her children.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of BaristaCats Café with an official ribbon cutting and celebration on Jan. 10.

This business is Walworth County’s first all-encompassing cat café. The owner, Natalie Serna, has a passion for cats and just knew that the university town of Whitewater was the perfect place to open her dream business.

Load comments