Pictured left to right: Penny Ardeldt-Chamber Ambassador with First Citizens State Bank, Kellie Carper-Chamber Exec. Director, Cassandra Kambitsis, Operations Manager with BaristaCats Café, Natalie Serna, Owner of BaristCats Café, Karen McCulloch-Chamber Board President with The Book Teller, Kim Brotz-Chamber Board Treasurer with First Citizens State Bank, Lisa Dawsey-Chamber Board member with Downtown Whitewater, Inc. and her children.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of BaristaCats Café with an official ribbon cutting and celebration on Jan. 10.
This business is Walworth County’s first all-encompassing cat café. The owner, Natalie Serna, has a passion for cats and just knew that the university town of Whitewater was the perfect place to open her dream business.
The mission and purpose of this unique business model is to give the community and university students a safe place to sit, sip, study, and connect with some perfectly cuddly friends.
The cafe serves as a safe place for kittens and cats to come while they are waiting for their forever home. Through a partnership with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, the cats at the café will be available for adoption, many on the same day.
A visit with the cats will require an appointment, but you can stop in anytime to have a treat and watch the kitties through the viewing window.
The official grand opening will be on Feb. 4. The Chamber encourages anyone with an affinity for cats to make BaristaCats Café one of their regular stops! For more information visit https://baristacatscafe.com/.
For information about chamber membership and the benefits of becoming a partner in Whitewater please contact Executive Director, Kellie Carper at 262- 473-4005 or by email at info@whitewaterchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.