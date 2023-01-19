JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council has recently announced changes to their Executive Board.

The newly elected 2023 JCATC Executive Board includes President Holly Tierney, Tourism Manager & Marketing Director for the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Megan Cooper, Tourism & Main Street Director for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer Nicole David, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer in the Village of Johnson Creek, and Secretary Carol Sapienza representing the Village of Cambridge.

