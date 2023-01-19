FCCU awarda $10,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union has announced that it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year.

FCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with locations in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown, and Whitewater.

