FORT ATKINSON - On March 15, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with FCCU and the national Lemonade Day organization, hosted a lemonade recipe workshop for kids at Jones Market.
Each year, in participating cities, youth have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship.
The workshop was an interactive part of the lead up for Lemonade Day. At this workshop children learned how to make their own lemonade from scratch.
Led by Jones representatives Mariah Handler, and Jenna Broege, the workshop introduced kids to the art of making lemonade using fresh lemons, sugar, and water.
Participants learned the step-by-step process of making lemonade, from juicing the lemons to mixing the ingredients together. They also had the opportunity to experiment with different flavorings and techniques to create their own unique recipes.
Lemonade Day hopes to inspire a new generation of young entrepreneurs by getting youth to experience success running lemonade stands, according to the media release.
Upcoming workshops include Bank Day on Saturday, April 8, from 8 - noon at Johnson Financial Group, FCCU, and Badger Bank. Build-A-Stand Workshop on Wednesday, April 12, from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Builders First Source. Marketing Day will be held at the after school BASE locations, April 21 at 4:30 p.m. Official Lemonade Day is Saturday, May 6, at Barrie Park.
For more information about participating in Lemonade Day and their programs, please visit http://www.LemonadeDay.org/fort-atkinson to get started! Local Businesses are encouraged to reach out to the Chamber about sponsoring a young entrepreneur’s Lemonade Stand. Requirements for kids to accept a sponsorship is to include the business name/logo on the Lemonade Stand. Additional questions or comments can be directed to Project Manager, Dana Butson, 920-562-3210 or projects@fortchamber.com.
