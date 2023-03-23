Fort Atkinson receives two nominations at Wisconsin Governor's Conference on Tourism

FORT ATKINSON — March 12-14 was the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
Each year a different community in Wisconsin hosts this event, this year it was Green Bay, with Madison earning the honor in 2022 and Lake Geneva being named as the 2024 host.
WIGCOT is one of the nation’s largest state tourism conferences, “pairing education and networking to uplift Wisconsin’s powerful tourism industry.”
The conference’s theme was BIG, with the WIGCOT website’s description of the conference stating, “Wisconsin is having a moment. A big moment. And the Wisconsin tourism industry is ready to seize it — with big ideas, big plans, and big goals. So of course, WIGCOT 2023 — is going BIG.”
This year, Fort Atkinson was represented twice, with the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism & Marketing Manager, Holly Tierney, and the Fireside Dinner Theatre (represented by Marketing Manager Julie Nordeen) both receiving nominations.
The Fireside Dinner Theatre’s nomination was in the category of Arts, Culture & Heritage Award.
While neither The Fireside Dinner Theatre nor Holly Tierney walked away with the award in their respective categories, both were pleased and honored to be included, according to the media release.
Notable guests at this year’s conference included Governor Tony Evers, Andrea Boehlke of Survivor and Discover Wisconsin, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, Emmy winning actor John McGivern of Around the Corner, and others.
A highlight of this conference is the Governor’s Tourism Awards celebration. Governor’s Tourism Awards Categories included:
• Legacy Award
• Rising Star Award
• Innovation Award
• Service Excellence Award
• Arts, Culture & Heritage Award
• Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, & Inclusion Award
