FORT ATKINSON - Fort Community Credit Union announced the promotion of Josh Kline to Chief Financial Officer and Whitney Townsend to Director of Business and Community Development.
In 2012, Kline was hired as a part-time teller at the FCCU Whitewater Branch and transitioned to accounting assistant in 2015.
After receiving his Bachelor’s in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater (UW-W) in 2016, Kline was hired full-time as an Accountant. After receiving his Master’s Degree in Finance from UW-W in 2019, Kline was promoted to the role of Controller.
Earlier this year, Kline was once again promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Finance, and now, after 11 loyal years to the credit union, he has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.
“Josh has done an amazing job leading our accounting team and managing the investment portfolio. He is an integral part of our executive team,” said Sue Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at FCCU.
Kline holds a Certified Credit Union Investments Professional designation. Additionally, he is in year two of three of Credit Union National Association Management School where he will earn the Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE) designation.
Kline actively volunteers his time in the community, currently serving as the Treasurer of the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, and previously serving as Treasurer for the South Central Chapter of Credit Unions.
He and his wife, Sarah, live in Whitewater and welcomed their firstborn son into the world in early December.
Whitney Townsend
In 2018, Townsend joined FCCU as Branch Manager of the Fort Atkinson Southside Branch and Mortgage and Consumer Loan Officer. In this role, Townsend made financial education a priority: presenting at annual Home Buyer Happy Hour events, working with students in the classroom, starring in online educational videos, and focusing on member financial well-being during the lending process.
In 2019, Townsend completed the rigorous Financial Counseling Certification Program, earning her the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor designation. As an FCCU Financial Coach, Townsend is equipped with the skills and knowledge to guide members through sound financial decisions.
In her new role as Director of Business and Community Development, Townsend will foster relationships with FCCU’s business partners and coordinate community events, volunteers, and financial education efforts.
“We are excited to share Whitney’s passion for financial literacy and community support with our local employers and charitable organizations. ” said Sue Johnson, FCCU President and Chief Executive Officer. “She is looking forward to partnering with our local employers to offer valuable financial services and education to help their employee’s thrive.”
Townsend spends much of her free time volunteering in the community and participating in nonprofit organizations: Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) Program, board member since 2013; Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson, member since 2017; and The Unity Project, School Partnership Committee Chair since 2020.
When she’s not busy helping others, Townsend enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors hiking, kayaking, and practicing yoga. Being married to a Latino, Whitney is passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.
