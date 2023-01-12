FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Jeff Scheuerell to Chief Experience Officer.
In 2020, Scheuerell joined FCCU as Branch Manager of the Fort Atkinson Main Branch, bringing over 22 years of retail management experience to his role at the credit union. Four months later, Scheuerell was promoted to Director of Member Services, managing all member services across FCCU’s five branches during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Now, two years later, Scheuerell joins FCCU’s executive management team as Vice President of Member Experience/Chief Experience Officer.
“We are excited to promote Jeff once again,” said Sue Johnson, FCCU President and Chief Executive Officer. “His love of community service and wealth of management experience have been integral to our operations during the last two unpredictable years.”
Scheuerell and his wife, Leigh Ann, are longtime residents of Fort Atkinson and raised their two children in the community. Their daughter, Elly, is in her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and their son, Eli, is in his sophomore year at Fort Atkinson High School.
Scheuerell is an active member of the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson (since 2021) and volunteers on the board of VOICES Chorale Boosters and Band Boosters at the Fort Atkinson High School.
