FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Jeff Scheuerell to Chief Experience Officer.

In 2020, Scheuerell joined FCCU as Branch Manager of the Fort Atkinson Main Branch, bringing over 22 years of retail management experience to his role at the credit union. Four months later, Scheuerell was promoted to Director of Member Services, managing all member services across FCCU’s five branches during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Load comments