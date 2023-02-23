Fort Memorial Hospital announces Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital recognition
The Chartis Center for Rural Health recognized Fort Memorial Hospital as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson announced Tuesday it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, according to the Fort HealthCare press release.

