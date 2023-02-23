Fort Memorial Hospital announces Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital recognition

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson announced Tuesday it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, according to the Fort HealthCare press release.
“It is a great honor to be awarded Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year,” Michael Anderson, MD, President and CEO of Fort HealthCare said. “We are driven by our mission, vision, and values to deliver the highest quality of care, and receiving this award each year is a testament to the dedication everyone has at Fort HealthCare in serving our community and patients.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health said. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
