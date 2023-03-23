Fort Tourism forms community bicycling committee to make Fort Atkinson more bike-friendly

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Tourism made a $2,500 investment in a Wisconsin Bike Fed Community Partner Membership earlier this year and formed a committee of local citizens to make this most of this membership.
That committee met at Café Carpe on Saturday and was joined by Michelle Bachaus, a representative from Wis. Bike Fed, who attended to share more information about the membership.
Bachaus discussed the 5 E’s of being a Bike Friendly Community: Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Evaluation & Planning, Equity & Accessibility.
A “wish list” of goals the committee came up with include:
• Completing the application to become an official “Bike Friendly Community.” (Benefits of applying for and receiving this designation include using it to raise community awareness for this cause and increasing the odds of receiving related grants in the future.)
• Clearing off and maintaining bike trails and paths
• Bringing in more bike racks and bike repair stations
• Bringing in more youth and adult biking activities and education
• Installing signage
• Increasing bike parking and outdoor dining options, since bicyclists are often more comfortable being in viewing proximity of where they’ve parked their bikes
• Marketing Fort Atkinson to out-of-town guests as an outdoor getaway (and then meeting and exceeding their expectations once they’re here)
While this committee’s focus is on bicycling, it’s part of a greater goal of marketing the community as a great outdoor getaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.