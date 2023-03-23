Fort Tourism forms community bicycling committee to make Fort Atkinson more bike-friendly
Buy Now

Holly Tierney captures the committee’s meeting at Cafe Carpe.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Tourism made a $2,500 investment in a Wisconsin Bike Fed Community Partner Membership earlier this year and formed a committee of local citizens to make this most of this membership.

That committee met at Café Carpe on Saturday and was joined by Michelle Bachaus, a representative from Wis. Bike Fed, who attended to share more information about the membership.

Load comments