Jefferson Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Playa Vallarta Mexican Grill's new location
Pictured left to right: Playa Vallarta employees with Owner, Nicholas Bonilla Barajas in center with scissors. Back row: Jason Marin, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Jefferson Chamber Board Member; Ralph Lassa, PremierBank; Jefferson Chamber Ambassador, Melinda Perez; No XQz, Jefferson Chamber Executive Director, Megan Cooper.

 Contributed

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and board members recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting at the new location of Playa Vallarta Mexican Grill at 216 Golf Road, Jefferson.

They have been in their new location since early January and their regulars have followed. Playa Vallarta offers plenty of food and drink specials and a specially created menu to ensure customers a satisfying dining experience. Their new location features a larger dining area, a unique sunken bar, expansive parking and incredible views overlooking the golf course, according to a media release.

