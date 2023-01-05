JEFFERSON—The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council announced its website, enjoyjeffersoncounty.com, has reached nearly 200,000 page views in 2022. This is the most page views for the JCATC website in the history of the group.
Some interesting web stats for the year include: doubling summer traffic over 2021, having a 24% open rate for their monthly newsletter, and monthly newsletter subscriptions continuing to climb to 6,600, due to their monthly online contest for Jefferson County gift cards. Plus, the group’s Facebook page reach is 109K with more than 3.7K followers for a nearly 240% jump.
The increase in web views is due in part to the group’s growth over the past two years, including the addition of such countywide promotions as the Wedding Resource Guide and Barn Quilt Tour. The group also continued their monthly online contest for Jefferson County restaurant gift cards and revamped their website in 2021.
JCATC President Katie Newcomb said, “While the last two years have been challenging for the tourism and hospitality sector, the Jefferson County Area Tourism Council proactively sought ways to keep our communities’ tourism members and organizations relevant.”
To continue JCATC’s growth and success, the group will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with its commemorative official guide.
The official guide showcases all the great things to do and see in Jefferson County that make it a sought-after destination. This year the official guide will continue featuring photos from actual Instagram users enjoying county events, sharing such countywide tours as the wine/distillery tour and barn quilt tour, and offer a history of the group from the last 25 years.
The 25th anniversary guide will be available on the group’s website and distributed throughout Wisconsin along with reaching travelers coming into bordering areas in Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois. The official guide will be available March 2023. Those interested in advertising in the 25th anniversary guide should contact the group’s marketing team at jen@enjoyjeffersoncounty.com
