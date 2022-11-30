Jones Dairy Farm donates meat
Jones Dairy Farm donated 15,000 pounds of food to Southwest Florida to support the areas that were hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian.

 Contributed

Jones Dairy Farm, Fort Atkinson based company, donated all natural sausage, dry-aged bacon, uncured turkey bacon, and naturally smoked Canadian bacon and ham to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

In total, 18 pallets of food weighing more than 15,000 pounds were delivered at the end of October.

