The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed Klicka's Rock and Bowl to its business organization, located at 511 E. Racine St., Jefferson.Klicka's mission is to provide a family entertainment center with bowling, indoor corn holes and washer leagues including adult and junior leagues. Stop in for their great quality food and enjoyment.Stacey Klicka comes with over 18 years' experience of managing a local bowling alley. They invite the Jefferson Community to stop in and say hi and enjoy all they have to offer.Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday - noon to close and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Closed on Tuesday. Available at 920- 541-3286 or www.klickasrockandbowl.com.
