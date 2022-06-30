FORT ATKINSON — PremierBank is pleased to announce that Amber Scott, deposit and lending compliance analyst/bank secrecy act coordinator, and Emmanuel Nmai, fraud analyst, have recently earned additional certifications after successfully completing examinations covering fundamental concepts of banking regulations and their applications.
Scott earned the Certified Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Professional designation, and Nmai, certified fraud examiner credentials.
CAFP designation demonstrates the ability to assess, investigate, report, and identify emerging financial crimes. It also tests knowledge in program design and governance, regulatory requirements, detection, prevention, and understanding of existing and emerging money laundering and fraud risks.
CFE credentials demonstrate that an anti-fraud professional has met a stringent set of criteria and passed a rigorous exam administered by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. CFEs investigate more than one million suspected cases of civil and criminal fraud annually. Industry research indicates that organizations with CFEs on staff uncover fraud 50% sooner, and experience fraud losses that are 62% smaller, than organizations without a CFE.
Vice President and Compliance Officer Annette Ardelt said, “We congratulate Amber and Emmanuel on their certifications. They spent many hours accumulating continuing education credits and studying for their respective exams. Their dedication to consumer protection and their mastery of key compliance concepts is a contributing factor in helping PremierBank achieve its business goals and objectives.”
Scott joined the bank in 2012 and Nmai in 2021. Between the two compliance professionals, they have nearly two decades of banking experience.
