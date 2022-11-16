Oasis Senior Advisors Milwaukee announced the addition of two recent UW-Whitewater graduate team members who bring years of experience that benefit families and seniors in need of support.
As Senior Care Advisors, Carolyn Schweitzer and Cathleen Slattery join a team of fellow advocates committed to helping seniors and their families navigate care, both in and out of the home.
Oasis owner Lauren O'Desky is thrilled to have Carolyn and Cathleen part of the team.
“They bring both extensive personal and professional experiences and exceptional skill sets to their new roles, offering unique depths of knowledge and levels of commitment," she said.
Schweitzer, CAPSW, MSW spent the last six years as the director of the Complex Case Management Department at Froedtert Health. Previous positions include Executive Director of Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, social worker at the Wisconsin chapter of the ALS Association, and hospice counseling.
She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a minor in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She earned a master’s degree in social work and a non-profit management certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
While studying for her master’s degree, Schweitzer co-founded a non-profit called Dan’s House of Hope. Based in Houston, Texas, it helps young adult cancer fighters heal through community, supportive programing and home- away-from-home services that reduce isolation and financial burdens while nourishing hope.
“I know the importance of helping families navigate tough decisions with knowledge and empathy,” said Schweitzer. “My work has taught me that both are critical for finding successful outcomes for everyone."
Cathleen Slattery most recently served as Regional Care Manager for one of the largest home care agencies in the country. She started her career in sales and marketing, working at several major healthcare companies in the Chicago area and at a pharmaceutical company before moving to the senior home care field, where she found her calling. Slattery developed an interest in advocating for seniors at an early age when she helped care for a grandfather living with her and her family.
She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and speech communications at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“Caring for several family members including both grandparents, my mother and my father has influenced me in this career,” said Cathleen. “I was blessed to have the opportunity to recognize that the journey is not always an easy one.”
