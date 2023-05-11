Qēt Botanicals joins the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Qēt Botanicals as its newest member.
Qēt Botanicals (pronounced “keet”) is an award-winning provider of natural and safe self-care products, according to a media release. It is celebrating joining the chamber and their tenth anniversary of serving customers across the country, founded in 2013 by Lisa Brill.
Qēt Botanicals offers various starter kits and full sizes for many of their face, body, and hair products, as well as a full range of skincare treatments for a variety of complexions. The studio also offers non-invasive and all natural, organic facial services customized for the current condition of each customer’s skin.
Over the years, Qēt Botanicals has earned more than 30 national and global clean and green awards in the beauty, hair, and skincare industries, according to the release.
Qēt Botanicals recently combined their two locations from Cross Plains, Wisconsin and San Clemente, California to their new space in Fort Atkinson.
More information is available online at QetBotanicals.com. Qēt Botanicals can also be found on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest. Qēt Botanicals is located at 91 S. Main St. Fort Atkinson. More information is available by phone at 920-397-7288 or email at at info@qetbotanicals.com.
Current hours : Tuesday through Saturday from 10 — 5 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment.
