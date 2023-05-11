Qēt Botanicals joins the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce
Pictured left to right: Cassidy Sampson, Sarah Schneider, and owner Lisa Brill.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Qēt Botanicals as its newest member.

Qēt Botanicals (pronounced “keet”) is an award-winning provider of natural and safe self-care products, according to a media release. It is celebrating joining the chamber and their tenth anniversary of serving customers across the country, founded in 2013 by Lisa Brill.

