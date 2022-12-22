Eight Service Dogs, Inc joins Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce
Buy Now

Pictured: Chamber Ambassador Mary Kay Weston, Ten Eight Service Dogs Inc Secretary Pam Peterson, Client Eric Rocha, K9 Echo Service Dog, Executive Director Rose Mansavage and Ambassador President Sherry Stelse.

 Contributed

Ten Eight Service Dogs, Inc located in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ten Eight Service Dogs, Inc was established August 2022 to help alleviate the financial burden on people in need of a service dog for their disability. Executive Director, Rose Mansavage works with her board Carol Ann Ward, Treasurer and Pam Peterson, Secretary, to assist disabled clients in the acquisition and training of a capable service dog through raising awareness and fundraising.

Load comments