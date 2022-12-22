Pictured: Chamber Ambassador Mary Kay Weston, Ten Eight Service Dogs Inc Secretary Pam Peterson, Client Eric Rocha, K9 Echo Service Dog, Executive Director Rose Mansavage and Ambassador President Sherry Stelse.
Ten Eight Service Dogs, Inc located in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ten Eight Service Dogs, Inc was established August 2022 to help alleviate the financial burden on people in need of a service dog for their disability. Executive Director, Rose Mansavage works with her board Carol Ann Ward, Treasurer and Pam Peterson, Secretary, to assist disabled clients in the acquisition and training of a capable service dog through raising awareness and fundraising.
The typical wait time for a fully trained service dog is about 2-3 years. Ten Eight Dog Service Inc works with individuals and/or families to place a suitable puppy or dog in their home immediately so they can start to form a bond and undergo training under the individualized supervision of a highly trained professional.
Ten Eight also acknowledges that the cost to acquire and train a service dog can be very expensive. Their goal is to keep the cost down by working with owners to train their own dogs under the direct supervision of a qualified trainer. This will help reduce several hundred volunteer hours that would have been dedicated to raising and training the dog in the volunteer’s home. Ten Eight Dog Services, Inc understands that not all disabilities are visible, they have the experience working with clients with medical and psychiatric disabilities which extends to civilians, first responders and veterans.
Interested parties can donate or contact Ten Eight Service Dogs, Inc by mailing donations to PO Box 246, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or by visiting their website at www.teneightservicedogs.org. They are available Monday through Friday via telephone at 608-535-1176.
