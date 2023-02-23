After graduating from UW-Whitewater, Marcie Garity worked as an International Marketing Intern (Spanish/Italian) for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers followed by positions with Maxim Healthcare, the Wisconsin State Capitol, and Generac. She moved to Spain to pursue her Master’s Degree and Advanced Spanish Fluency certification in 2019.
After working as a Freelance HR Consultant in Spain, Marcie Garity has decided to return to the United States as an HR Manager for Silgan Containers near Kansas City.
Not only will she be taking on a managerial role but will also be specializing in creating a bilingual culture in their production facility. This multifaceted project will involve not only translation work but also strategizing on how best to welcome the Hispanic community to the facility, according to a press release.
Marcie continues to study her Masters in Human Resources Management online at the Universitat Oberta de Catalonia. She is certified Advanced Fluent in Spanish (DELE C1).
Her diverse career history would not be possible without her time at UW-Whitewater. She has fond memories of serving as Risk Manager for both Delta Zeta Sorority and the Panhellenic Council. Her proudest moments at UW-Whitewater include studying abroad in Costa Rica in 2015 and founding Active Minds—a mental health awareness organization.
“I decided to come to Silgan Containers because they gave me the opportunity to merge both my passions and my career,” she said. “I am beyond excited to begin working with the Latino Community in the Kansas City area to build a more sustainable future.”
