Marcie Garity
Buy Now

Marcie Garity

 Contributed

After graduating from UW-Whitewater, Marcie Garity worked as an International Marketing Intern (Spanish/Italian) for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers followed by positions with Maxim Healthcare, the Wisconsin State Capitol, and Generac. She moved to Spain to pursue her Master’s Degree and Advanced Spanish Fluency certification in 2019.

After working as a Freelance HR Consultant in Spain, Marcie Garity has decided to return to the United States as an HR Manager for Silgan Containers near Kansas City.

Load comments