Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of electrophysiology to the services at the Heart and Vascular clinic.
Dr. Marcie Berger is a board-certified electrophysiologist who is available for appointments in Watertown.
"Electrophysiology is the study of the electrical patterns of the heart and an electrophysiologist is a doctor who specializes in treating cardiac problems related to those patterns," the hospital stated in a media release. "This is different than a cardiologist or interventional cardiologist who focuses on the mechanical function of the heart."
“Last year we added interventional cardiologists to our cardiology team so we could offer 24/7 heart attack care in our Cath lab,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The recent addition of electrophysiology to the service line gives patients local access to doctors who treat all facets of the heart.”
Conditions treated by an electrophysiologist include arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats, atrial fibrillation, tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation. Typically, a patient will be seen by an electrophysiologist after a consultation with their primary care physician or a cardiologist.
“Physicians can now refer patients in need of an electrophysiologist to the Heart and Vascular clinic in Watertown,” said Gina Novotny, Director of Physician Services at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “This helps us achieve our goal of providing a wide-range of specialty services and keeping people in Watertown and the surrounding communities closer to home for their healthcare.”
The Heart and Vascular clinic is located inside Watertown Regional Medical Center at 125 Hospital Drive.
In addition to Dr. Berger, patients can be seen by cardiologist Dr. Fahad Iqbal, interventional cardiologists Dr. Salim Shammo, Dr. Paul Volkert, and Dr. Issam Al-Bitar, and nurse practitioner Beth Pape.
Persons with questions about the services provided at this clinic, should visit www.watertownregional.com/heart-and-vascular-care or call 920-262-4449.
Watertown Regional Medical Center has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with excellent healthcare for over 115 years. By placing patients’ needs first, services have grown to include Emergency, Primary Care, Women’s Health, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Heart and Vascular, Neurology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, and many other services. Watertown Regional Medical Center is a joint venture between the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and ScionHealth. For more information and to see a complete list of the services offered, visit www.watertownregional.com.
