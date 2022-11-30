Pictured on the top row from left to right: Bonnie Miller, WCF Program Coordinator; Ginny Coburn, WCF Board Member; Roni Telfer, WCF Board Co-President and Lisa Kaminski, Advisor at Lincoln. Holding the check, Lincoln Brick Layer Team, left to right Saul Mendoza, Amelia LeFaive, Paige Callahan and Emma Kuzoff. All four are fifth grade students.
The Whitewater Community Foundation recently presented a $1,500 Community Action Grant that will provide funding to support the WUSD Robotics Program.
The grant will provide funding to purchase an additional Spike Prime robot for the First LEGO League (FLL) programs in all three elementary schools: “Lincoln Brick Layers” (Lisa Kaminski, Advisor), “Washington Brick Layers” (Chris Nate and Valerie Troxel, Advisors) and “Lakeview Bricklayers” (Sara Brautigam, Advisor).
The students build their robots from kits called Spike Prime but have to stylize them and build additional mechanisms from LEGOs to complete assigned tasks.
The students must then program the robots to give their robots movement directions. The High School students from Ferradermis Team #6574 act as mentors for the younger students in the program.
The High School program began with some financing from the School District but most of their money comes from grants, corporate sponsorships and donations.
