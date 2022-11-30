Robotics
Pictured on the top row from left to right: Bonnie Miller, WCF Program Coordinator; Ginny Coburn, WCF Board Member; Roni Telfer, WCF Board Co-President and Lisa Kaminski, Advisor at Lincoln. Holding the check, Lincoln Brick Layer Team, left to right Saul Mendoza, Amelia LeFaive, Paige Callahan and Emma Kuzoff. All four are fifth grade students.

 Contributed

The Whitewater Community Foundation recently presented a $1,500 Community Action Grant that will provide funding to support the WUSD Robotics Program.

The grant will provide funding to purchase an additional Spike Prime robot for the First LEGO League (FLL) programs in all three elementary schools: “Lincoln Brick Layers” (Lisa Kaminski, Advisor), “Washington Brick Layers” (Chris Nate and Valerie Troxel, Advisors) and “Lakeview Bricklayers” (Sara Brautigam, Advisor).

