Women Who Care
Pictured (left to right): Lisa Jensen, Olivia Nichols, Anna Lecher

Women Who Care, a Fort Atkinson nonprofit organization, donated nearly $12,000 from recent fundraising events to Rock River Community Clinic, to help purchase equipment.

Women Who Care presented the Rock River Community Clinic with a check of $11,939 in March. The donation will allow the clinic to purchase a nitrous oxide system, which is used for pain relief at the dental clinic. The donation will also allow RRCC to purchase a specialized refrigerator and monitoring system to safely store vaccines in the medical clinic.

