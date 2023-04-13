Women Who Care, a Fort Atkinson nonprofit organization, donated nearly $12,000 from recent fundraising events to Rock River Community Clinic, to help purchase equipment.
Women Who Care presented the Rock River Community Clinic with a check of $11,939 in March. The donation will allow the clinic to purchase a nitrous oxide system, which is used for pain relief at the dental clinic. The donation will also allow RRCC to purchase a specialized refrigerator and monitoring system to safely store vaccines in the medical clinic.
The nitrous oxide at the dental clinic will help RRCC see more patients, particularly children in need of more advanced treatment, a release from Women Who Care said.. RRCC is currently the only dental clinic in Jefferson county that supports patients enrolled in Medicaid. D
“For many families, access to oral health care is incredibly challenging and often impossible. Having nitrous at our clinic will allow us to help more children receive the dental care they need,” said Dr. Le’erin Voss, a dentist at the Fort Atkinson location.
“With nitrous at our dental clinic, and equipment to begin the VFC program at our medical clinics, this grant affords us the opportunity to jump start essential services for our pediatric population. We’re so grateful for the Women who Cares organization for providing this support to improve the care we can provide for families with young children,” said Olivia Nichols, CEO and executive director of RRCC.
The clinic also is working towards becoming a Vaccine for Children provider, the release said, and the refrigerator and monitoring system will get them one step closer to that. The VFC program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children.
“Being a VFC provider will allow many more families, especially those with limited financial resources, to access essential childhood vaccinations. I’m thrilled and grateful for this investment to support the care we can provide to families with young children,” said Dr. Donald Williams, Medical Director, and Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician.
Rock River Community Clinic serves families in Jefferson, Dodge, and Walworth County with three medical clinics located in Whitewater, Watertown, and Jefferson, and one dental clinic located in Fort Atkinson.
Women Who Care hosts a luncheon or social event each quarter where members get together to network with like-minded women and learn from women in the community, the release said. The next event takes place on Thursday, May 18 at the Stable Rock Winery and Distillery.
Women Who Care started as the Women’s Giving Circle, established by the Fort Memorial
Hospital Foundation in 2004. A group of area women gathered for lunch once a quarter for information and inspiration about their health and well-being, and fundraising efforts were used to fund services at Fort HealthCare. Previous projects include hospital equipment, new health and wellness services, and scholarships. It evolved into a philanthropic womens group serving the community with wellness related services, such as School-Based Behavioral Health Services, School Nurse leadership training, and forward-thinking initiatives focused on women’s health equity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.