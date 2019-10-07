WHITEWATER — Who has the best chocolate cake in Walworth County?
Stephanie Bailey does.
A Cake War fundraiser was held on Sept. 14 to support programing in the arts for people with disabilities at Studio 84.
There was a total of five cake bakers, all showing off their creative baking skills with delicious chocolate cakes. All competing for the title of Best Chocolate Cake in Walworth County.
Event attendees got to taste all the entries and voted on their favorite.
Studio 84 is located at 121 W. Center St. in Whitewater. It is a non-profit art studio that provides experiences in the arts for the community. They specialize in the creative and vocational development of people with disabilities, including those with Autism, physical disabilities, cognitive limitations, and mental illness.
To learn more visit www.studio84inc.org or check us out on Facebook.
