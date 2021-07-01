Conservation Club

A 10 week outdoor archery league will begin July 8 at the Oakland Conservation Club, which is located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A.

The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Shooting will be available on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. For more information, call 608-444-3885.

