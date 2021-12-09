The video summit between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin didn’t resolve the most dangerous foreign policy crisis so far for the Biden presidency: Can the United States and its NATO partners prevent Russia from taking over Ukraine by force?
Amazingly, no one is yet certain whether Putin has massed nearly 100,000 Russian troops on three borders of Ukraine with the intent to invade – or is using them to pressure the West into consigning that country to Russian domination.
“We still do not believe President Putin has made a decision,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press after the video call on Tuesday.
But the fact that the video call was held on Dec. 7 – the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor – is truly symbolic. If Putin can take control of a European country by threatening or using force, it will erase the principles of international conduct that have kept peace in Europe since World War II. “The international system will be set back decades,” Admiral James Stavridis told MSNBC.
China would certainly take keen notice in deciding whether to move on Taiwan. And NATO’s remaining cache, following on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, would be gone.
This geopolitical game of chicken will probably play out in the next few weeks, when the number of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border is expected to rise to at least 175,000.
Indeed, Putin has made clear he believes Ukraine has no right to be a separate country. “We are one people,” the Russian leader wrote in July, in a lengthy screed article laying out “the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians.”
In tense talks, Biden warned Putin that an invasion of Ukraine would trigger massive economic penalties that go well beyond the sanctions imposed after the invasion of Crimea. The new penalties could block Russian companies from capital markets and target Russia’s economic elite. Most drastic, they could even cut Russia off from the global financial system, called SWIFT, that enables international money transfers.
So the real test for Biden and European leaders is whether they can hold together on truly tough sanctions if Putin avoids a mass invasion, but bites off another piece of Ukraine. Or pushes the West to squeeze Ukraine’s leaders into accepting a role as a Russian satellite.
“This is a moment of truth for NATO,” I was told by Alexander Vershbow, the former Deputy Secretary General of the organization. And for Biden as well.
