There is likely an appealing candidate for just about every Republican voter out there in the 37th Assembly District. After all, there are eight people running in the primary for the July special election, set for June 15.
Seeking to replace Watertown’s John Jagler in the position in the primary election are William Penterman, of Columbus; Nathan Pollnow, Reeseville; Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville and Jenifer Quimby, of Waterloo, as well as Nick Krueger, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld and Jennifer Meinhardt, all of Watertown. Jagler was elected in April to the state senate.
The newspaper sent questionnaires to all of the Republican candidates to learn more about their backgrounds and their views on current issues in the state and country. Specifically, they were asked if Donald Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen” has any validity and how redistricting in Wisconsin could be improved. They were also asked how Wisconsin can make a smooth transition out of the pandemic and what its budget should include. They were then asked to provide statements of candidacy of up to 100 words.
The special election is scheduled for July 13 and the Democratic candidate is Pete Adams of Columbus. An independent candidate is Stephen W. Ratzlaff of DeForest.
William Penterman
William Penterman, 25, of 247 S. Water St., Columbus, has lived in the 37th Assembly District for three years and is married to Abby Penterman.
His educational background consists of a bachelor of arts degree from Ripon College.
His professional background consists of being an MP in the United States Army for four years. He is currently a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Penterman is a member of the Kiwanis Club in Columbus, is treasurer at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, and regularly donates blood through the American Red Cross.
His political experience includes his work at the Wisconsin State Capitol as a staffer for two years, during which he served as the chief of staff for Rep. Ron Tusler and served as the committee clerk of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections during the Dec. 11 election investigation hearing.
Do you think Donald Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen” has any validity?
“The election certainly had numerous irregularities. For example, billionaire Mark Zuckerburg dumped millions of dollars into Wisconsin’s five largest and most liberal cities to ‘help run their elections.’ There should be no private money allowed to run Wisconsin’s elections, especially out-of-state money. I think it is also important to clarify what ‘ballot harvesting’ means, and ensure that all of Wisconsin’s clerks follow the law.”
Redistricting in Wisconsin has been controversial. How do you think redistricting in Wisconsin could be improved?
“Legislative maps should be drawn in accordance with the guidelines of the Wisconsin Constitution and stare decisis from the courts. This means legislative maps should be compact, contiguous, they should preserve communities of common interest, counties and the core of prior districts.”
What should Wisconsin do to make a smooth transition out of the pandemic?
“Get rid of the extra $300 unemployment incentive. It is clear from businesses and business owners that their No. 1 complaint is that they cannot find enough people to work. It is time to get back to normal and get Wisconsin working again.”
Wisconsin is working on its budget right now. What is the most important thing to be included?
“A balanced budget. It is imperative that this budget fund necessary priorities, but it should not raise taxes. The last thing Wisconsin needs coming out of a pandemic is a tax increase.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a lifelong conservative Republican dedicated to serving my community, my church, and my country. My background on the farm and my time in the Army taught me the value of hard work and instilled in me a heart for service. In Madison, I will fight to protect the unborn, ensure Integrity in our elections, preserve our 2nd Amendment rights, get Wisconsin back to work and safeguard our communities from criminals.”
Nathan Pollnow
Nathan Pollnow, 38, of N3863 Frank Road, Reeseville, has lived in the 37th Assembly District for almost 25 years.
He is married with two children and is a graduate of Columbus High School.
His professional background includes his operation of an auction company since 2000.
He has volunteered for many civic organizations, including the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Wings over Wisconsin, The Gathering Source Rural Resource Center, St. Stephens School in Horicon and many more fund raising organizations.
He has no political experience.
Do you think Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen” has any validity?
“I don’t know for certain, but plenty of evidence does exist to render an investigation into what happened. A thorough ballot count needs to happen. Also a few simple changes could be made to ensure less questions in the future.”
Redistricting in Wisconsin has been controversial. How do you think redistricting in Wisconsin could be improved?
“I believe we need to follow the state constitution on all issues and this one is clearly laid out. A ‘non-partisan’ board has never existed, so we might as well follow what we have and be able to hold someone accountable.
What should Wisconsin do to make a smooth transition out of the pandemic?
“We should end pandemic unemployment. No extra pay or time without proof of a job search verified by a rejection letter.”
Wisconsin is working on its budget right now. What is the most important thing to be included?
“A tax cut would lesson the load on those who were truly harmed by the pandemic. It would also bolster the economy by putting more money in the hands of the consumer.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for the common people. I have grown up in rural Wisconsin. I have been successful in business there and it’s time we send someone to Madison who does not already have the big connections there, but has the backbone to stand up for our shared best interests.”
Jennifer Quimby
Jenifer Quimby, 59, of 790 Lexington Way, Waterloo has lived in the 37th Assembly District her entire life.
She is married, with three boys and one granddaughter, and her educational background includes a BBA in operations management in 2010, when she graduated magna cum laude.
Her professional background includes 27 years in purchasing/supply chain and operations management.
Her political experience includes serving on Waterloo’s city council from 2008 to 2019, Waterloo School Board from 2011 to 2019 and as Waterloo’s mayor from 2019 to the present.
Do you think Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen” has any validity?
“I personally have no evidence one way or the other, but I do know in my small town that election fraud is practically impossible. However, I am curious about the variety of fraud and illegal allegations, so I will have to wait like everyone else to see what, and if, anything comes of the various investigations. So do I think it was stolen? Anything is possible in this unhealthy, biased, political climate.”
Redistricting in Wisconsin has been controversial. How do you think redistricting in Wisconsin could be improved?
“I believe in fair elections, so there should be fair and unbiased districting, done in a logical, non-partisan way. I will be addressing this task in our city soon, clearly on a much smaller ward scale, so I will have a more educated answer one day on this subject. However, my recent experience with circulating nomination papers proved to be quite challenging. Some areas were oddly shaped and split in as many as three different assembly districts. I have no first-hand knowledge of why they were drawn this way and I’m sure there were some flaws in prior designs as well, but communities grow and things change. So should districting.”
What should Wisconsin do to make a smooth transition out of the pandemic?
“I’m not sure why this isn’t as simple as when the state was closed? Doesn’t the opposite hold true, that you simply remove all the mandates and reduce or eliminate the extended unemployment benefits and extra money to stay at home? Although we can all look back and learn from this experience, there are several states that never closed or reopened much sooner than Wisconsin – so there are examples to follow, and it’s time we do.”
Wisconsin is working on its budget right now. What is the most important thing to be included?
“Well, looking through the budget, I am disappointed by a lot of what our governor is proposing. It would be a better question to ask what should be ‘excluded.’ However, at a minimum, include funding for infrastructure (road, sewer and water) and the services the state and local governments provide, specifically the police and fire departments. Police departments, more than ever, deserve to be fully funded, and we certainly don’t put as much emphasis on funding smaller communities that rely on mostly volunteer fire and EMS personnel to provide these important, life-saving jobs. With the amount of training needed, there is a huge time commitment, with little to no monetary return. Communities are having a hard time recruiting help. More funding is needed in these important roles.”
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m tough-minded and passionate about Wisconsin and America. I’m a moderate Republican who believes in limited government, personal choice, and responsibility. The government’s role is to service the needs of the citizens, ensuring a safe, clean environment and quality educational opportunities. I support term limits, the 2nd Amendment, election integrity, Police and Fire departments, and I know first-hand our health care is anything but affordable for all. My experiences in local government have always dealt with different political views, backgrounds, beliefs and we’ve been effective working together to solve issues and serve our citizens — as is expected of us.”
Spencer Zimmerman
Spencer Zimmerman, 41, of 462 S. Randall Ave., No. 3, Janesville, said that, prior to running for public office, he lived next to the old Jaeger Rye Mill in the town of Elba for approximately one year, where he wrote and published a novel titled, “The Epoch Point.”
He is single and his educational background includes an associate degree in information systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force and bachelor of business administration degree from Edgewood College.
His professional background includes being active Duty Air Force from 2000 to 2004, received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In 2010, he was a recipient of the Dane County Republican Party Lyman F. Anderson Local Government Public Service Award. In 2015, he received the highest rating from the National Rifle Association and was endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin.
Zimmerman is founder of the Trump Conservative Party and 12 political action committees, including one in support of the Keystone XL pipeline, and served as its treasurer from 2012-2015.
He listed his political experience as being a Madison College student senator; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 46, 2008; candidate, Stoughton Common Council, District 1, 2009; candidate, Dane County Board, District 34, 2010; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 48, 2010; candidate, Dane County executive, 2011; candidate, US Senate, Nebraska, 2012; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 99, 2015; candidate, Janesville Common Council, 2016; candidate, Rock County Board, District 24, 2016; candidate, United States House of Representatives, Wisconsin, District 1, 2016; candidate, Janesville Common Council, 2017; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 58, 2017; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 42, 2018; candidate, Wisconsin Secretary of State, 2018; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 64, 2019; candidate, Rock County Board, District 24, 2020; candidate, Wisconsin Senate, District 13, 2021.
Do you think Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen” has any validity?
“The 2020 election was stolen and, without the necessary election reforms that only I am calling for, all future elections are vulnerable. Studies have shown that being first on the ballot in a primary where little is known of the candidates can result in an advantage of as much as 20 percentage points. The more informed the voters are this advantage is reduced, but could still result in a percentage point or more in a presidential election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission placed Joe Biden first on the ballot in 2020. Had President Trump been first, as he was in 2016, he would still be in the White House. We should fix this broken system with random ballot placement that gives each candidate equal opportunity to be first.”
Redistricting in Wisconsin has been controversial. How do you think redistricting in Wisconsin could be improved?
“Before we can address redistricting, we need to make sure our elections are secure and we can all be confident in the results. Ending election fraud is central to my campaign, we need to make sure our elections are secure and we can all be confident in the results. Before the 2020 election, we were warned of cyberattacks aimed at overturning the legitimate results by Russia, China and Iran. Cyber security and preventing future rigged elections would be a priority of mine. My experience as a computer systems operator for four years and my degree in information systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force have prepared me well to address cyber security challenges. In 2018 Wisconsin recorded about 2.5 million cyber attacks per day, and the worldwide cost of hacking is estimated to reach $10.5 trillion a year by 2025.”
What should Wisconsin do to make a smooth transition out of the pandemic?
“Vaccination should be available to everyone, but must not be mandatory. Unconstitutional lockdowns and mask mandates must end. At the same time Biden has opened America’s borders in the middle of a pandemic when we really should move faster to build the wall and secure our borders. Since my first campaign in 2008, I’ve supported ending all sanctuary city policies and called for the deportation of all illegal immigrants, with the spread of the China virus this is more important than ever.”
Wisconsin is working on its budget right now. What is the most important thing to be included?
“Enemies like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea all have, or will soon acquire, the capacity to deliver unimaginable destruction in minutes, with little or no warning. Our water utilities, energy grid, emergency and transportation system must be prepared to withstand an electro-magnetic pulse caused by a high-altitude nuclear detonation that would cripple electrical circuits and cause a nationwide blackout. Transportation must be a priority, both local road aid and highway maintenance is essential for national defense. The Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways was created during the Cold War and provides a way for quickly moving troops across the country and of evacuating cities if the United States is attacked by atomic bombs. Highways also provide a straight and flat place for airplanes to land during emergencies and in times of war.”
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I’ve always wanted to serve our American nation. That’s why, after graduating from high school, I enlisted in the Air Force for four years. On duty during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for meritorious service. I believe in term limits; they are my No. 1 priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. No one should remain in one elected office for more than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by our first president, George Washington, after we gained independence in a revolution against a king who ruled for life.”
