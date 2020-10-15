WATERLOO — In a not-so-surprising result, both the Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls captured finished first at the Capitol Conference Invitational Thursday at Fireman's Park in Waterloo.
The L-Cat girls went into the conference meet with seven event wins on the season, while the D/C boys had three. Junior Zach Huffman won the boys race for Deerfield/Cambridge, while Lake Mills freshman Ava Vesperman was the runner-up in the girls race.
Huffman crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 56.97 seconds. The time just beat out Poynette junior Tucker Johnson's 17:58.96. Vesperman clocked in with a time of 21:04.67, while Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 19:18.89.
Huffman's finish helped the D/C boys to a 32-point team score. Poynette placed second with 54 points. Lakeside Lutheran finished fifth with 112 points, while Lake Mills took sixth with 123 points.
The Lake Mills girls gathered just 22 points, while Watertown Luther Prep placed second in the team standings with 63 points. Lakeside Lutheran finished fourth with 103 points, while Deerfield/Cambridge finished fifth with 118 points.
The L-Cats not only had Vesperman as the runner-up, but also had seniors Lauren Winslow and Brooke Fair finish third and fourth at the race, respectively. Winslow timed in at 21:18.16, while Fair crossed the finish line at 21:21.08.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz placed sixth with a time of 22:23.30. Lake Mills' five scores was rounded out with sophomore Jenna Hosey, who placed eighth overall in the 41-runner race with a time of 22:49.40.
The Lakeside Lutheran girls were paced by freshman Paige Krahn — who cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Krahn clocked in with a time of 22:50.23. Fellow freshman Mia Krahn placed 21st with a time of 24:17.67.
Like Lakeside, Deerfield/Cambridge also was led by a freshman, with first-year runner Mara Brown taking 12th overall with a time of 23:01.17. D/C junior Maggie Schmude finished 22nd with a time of 24:30.33.
Similar to Lake Mills, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys ran as a pack at the top of its lineup. Behind Huffman's top finish, D/C also got the fifth, sixth and seventh-place finishers in senior Liam Brown (18:13.63), senior Jack Nikolay (18:18.30) and freshman Martin Kimmel (18:33.62).
The lineup was rounded out with junior Carter Brown, who took 11th overall in the 46-runner field with a time of 19:05.61.
Lakeside Lutheran was once again led by the strong freshman duo of Mark Garcia and Cameron Weiland. Garcia placed third with a time of 18:00.94, while Weiland finished fourth with a time of 18:06.66.
The L-Cats' top three finishers placed one after another with senior Quentin Saylor (18th, 19:37.92) freshman James Hafenstein (19th, 19:38.48) and senior Jaren Laws (20th, 19:40.59).
Boys
Team scores — Deerfield/Cambridge 32, Poynette 54, Watertown Luther Prep 82, Marshall 112, Lakeside Lutheran 112, Lake Mills 123, Waterloo 188
Girls
Team scores — Lake Mills 22, Watertown Luther Prep 63, Poynette 71, Lakeside Lutheran 103, Deerfield/Cambridge 118, Waterloo 173
