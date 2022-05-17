OREGON -- Cambridge turned an eight-stroke deficit into an eight-stroke victory with stellar play on the back nine, shooting 321 as a team at the Capitol Conference tournament on Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Course.
Cambridge junior Nick Buckman earned conference player-of-the-year honors, taking first place with a score of 77. Buckman shot two-under par on the back nine. Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores finished in second with a 78, shooting two-over par on the back nine, for the Blue Jays, who finished eight strokes clear of Lodi to overtake the Blue Devils for the league overall championship.
Sophomore Cade Nottestad finished with an 82, tying for fifth individually, for the Blue Jays and senior Max Heth carded an 84. Both players earned second-team all-conference accolades. Freshman Matt Buckman shot an 85, which was not used in the team tally.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 367, placing sixth. Junior Brandon Kreutz and senior Bear Deavers both shot 85, sophomore Noah Weidner shot 97 and one of the rounds of 100 recorded by sophomore Cooper Jensen and senior Will Popp rounded out the team's score.
For Lake Mills, which shot 414 to finish eighth, junior Mason Levake shot 98, senior Mathew Nelson shot 101, senior Lukas Kleinfeldt shot 103 and junior Claudia Curtis shot 112.
Team scores: Cambridge 321, Lodi 329, Columbus 354, New Glarus 356, Monticello 365, Lakeside Lutheran 367, Luther Prep 378, Lake Mills 414, Wisconsin Heights 489.
MONDAY'S RESULTS
MONROE -- Cambridge's boys golf team placed second at the season's final Capitol Conference mini meet contested at Monroe Country Club on Monday.
Blue Jays junior Cade Nottestad shot a one-over 35 to win medalist honors by three shots over Lodi's Bailey Clark. Junior Nick Buckman fired a 40 as Cambridge shot 166, finishing six shots behind first-place Lodi. Max Heth (45) and Kian Bystol-Flores (46) also scored.
Cooper Jensen led Lakeside Lutheran, which shot 179 to finish fifth, with a round of 43. Brandon Kreutz (44), Bear Deavers (46) and Will Popp (46) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 215 to take ninth. Mason Levake led the L-Cats with a round of 48, Lukas Kleinfeldt and Mathew Nelson both shot 54s and Kevin Williams shot 59.
Team scores: Lodi 160, Cambridge 166, Monticello/Belleville 178, New Glarus 178, Lakeside Lutheran 179, Columbus 188, Luther Prep 197, Wisconsin Heights 202, Lake Mills 215.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.