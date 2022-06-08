Six area players were voted first-team all-conference in baseball for the Capitol North in recently held voting.

Senior outfielder Andy Carpenter and juniors Eddy Eveland (pitcher) and Derek Bruce (infield) represented the L-Cats on the first-team list.

Senior outfielder Tyler Marty, junior catcher Nate Yaroch and sophomore pitcher Aidan Berg represented the Warriors as first-team selections.

Lake Mills senior pitcher Elijah Lee and senior infielder David Bruce as well as Lakeside Lutheran senior infielder Brock Schneider and freshman infielder Nolan Meis garnered second-team accolades.

Honorable mention selections for the L-Cats include junior Caden Belling and sophomores Brody Henderson and Cooper Murphy.

Columbus won the Capitol North with a record of 8-2, followed by Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 7-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 3-7 and Poynette at 0-10.

2022 Capitol North Baseball All-Conference

Player of the Year: Christian Oppor, Columbus

First Team

Name Position Class School

Christian Oppor Pitcher Senior Columbus

Eddy Eveland Pitcher Junior Lake Mills

Aidan Berg Pitcher Sophomore Lakeside Lutheran

Nate Yaroch Catcher Junior Lakeside Lutheran

Aaron Uttech Infield Junior Columbus

Derek Bruce Infield Junior Lake Mills

Parker Winghart Infield Junior Luther Prep

Kyle Schupmann Infield Senior Luther Prep

Tyler Marty Outfield Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Jackson Heiman Outfield Senior Luther Prep

Andy Carpenter Outfield Senior Lake Mills

Brady Link Utility Player Sophomore Columbus

Matt Lincicum Utility Player Freshman Lodi

Carter Hansen Utility Player Senior Poynette

Keegan Fleischman Designated Hitter Junior Lodi

Second Team

Name Position Class School

Elijah Lee Pitcher Senior Lake Mills

Sylas Winkel Pitcher Sophomore Luther Prep

Jefferson Mobry Catcher Sophomore Columbus

Garrett Thurston Catcher Senior Poynette

David Bruce Infield Senior Lake Mills

Brock Schneider Infield Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Nolan Meis Infield Freshman Lakeside Lutheran

Mitchel Lane Infield Senior Lodi

Brady Schroeder Outfield Senior Columbus

Connor Heckendorf Outfield Senior Luther Prep

TJ Mickelson Outfield Junior Lodi

Mike Leiterman Outfield Senior Poynette

Honorable Mention

Name Class School

Brody Henderson Sophomore Lake Mills

Marcus Winkel Senior Luther Prep

Jaymeson Sullivan Junior Columbus

Ryely Nachreiner Sophomore Columbus

Caden Belling Junior Lake Mills

Cooper Murphy Sophomore Lake Mills

Marcus Fitzsimmons Senior Luther Prep

Owen Wendt Senior Lodi

Chase Hansen Sophomore Poynette

Andrew Pfeffer Senior Columbus

Axell Allain Freshman Columbus

Load comments