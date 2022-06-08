Six area players were voted first-team all-conference in baseball for the Capitol North in recently held voting.
Senior outfielder Andy Carpenter and juniors Eddy Eveland (pitcher) and Derek Bruce (infield) represented the L-Cats on the first-team list.
Senior outfielder Tyler Marty, junior catcher Nate Yaroch and sophomore pitcher Aidan Berg represented the Warriors as first-team selections.
Lake Mills senior pitcher Elijah Lee and senior infielder David Bruce as well as Lakeside Lutheran senior infielder Brock Schneider and freshman infielder Nolan Meis garnered second-team accolades.
Honorable mention selections for the L-Cats include junior Caden Belling and sophomores Brody Henderson and Cooper Murphy.
Columbus won the Capitol North with a record of 8-2, followed by Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 7-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 3-7 and Poynette at 0-10.
2022 Capitol North Baseball All-Conference
Player of the Year: Christian Oppor, Columbus
First Team
Name Position Class School
Christian Oppor Pitcher Senior Columbus
Eddy Eveland Pitcher Junior Lake Mills
Aidan Berg Pitcher Sophomore Lakeside Lutheran
Nate Yaroch Catcher Junior Lakeside Lutheran
Aaron Uttech Infield Junior Columbus
Derek Bruce Infield Junior Lake Mills
Parker Winghart Infield Junior Luther Prep
Kyle Schupmann Infield Senior Luther Prep
Tyler Marty Outfield Senior Lakeside Lutheran
Jackson Heiman Outfield Senior Luther Prep
Andy Carpenter Outfield Senior Lake Mills
Brady Link Utility Player Sophomore Columbus
Matt Lincicum Utility Player Freshman Lodi
Carter Hansen Utility Player Senior Poynette
Keegan Fleischman Designated Hitter Junior Lodi
Second Team
Name Position Class School
Elijah Lee Pitcher Senior Lake Mills
Sylas Winkel Pitcher Sophomore Luther Prep
Jefferson Mobry Catcher Sophomore Columbus
Garrett Thurston Catcher Senior Poynette
David Bruce Infield Senior Lake Mills
Brock Schneider Infield Senior Lakeside Lutheran
Nolan Meis Infield Freshman Lakeside Lutheran
Mitchel Lane Infield Senior Lodi
Brady Schroeder Outfield Senior Columbus
Connor Heckendorf Outfield Senior Luther Prep
TJ Mickelson Outfield Junior Lodi
Mike Leiterman Outfield Senior Poynette
Honorable Mention
Name Class School
Brody Henderson Sophomore Lake Mills
Marcus Winkel Senior Luther Prep
Jaymeson Sullivan Junior Columbus
Ryely Nachreiner Sophomore Columbus
Caden Belling Junior Lake Mills
Cooper Murphy Sophomore Lake Mills
Marcus Fitzsimmons Senior Luther Prep
Owen Wendt Senior Lodi
Chase Hansen Sophomore Poynette
Andrew Pfeffer Senior Columbus
Axell Allain Freshman Columbus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.