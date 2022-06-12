Capitol North softball: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Jun 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four area players -- three from Lake Mills and one from Lakeside Lutheran -- were voted first-team all-conference in Capitol North softball voting held recently.Lake Mills senior Tessa Kottwitz, junior Belle Topel, freshman Haydenn Sellnow and Lakeside Lutheran senior Nora Statz garnered first-team accolades.Lake Mills junior Avery Chilson, sophomore Taylor Wollin, freshman Payton Quest as well as Lakeside Lutheran junior Kendall Lemke and sophomore Abby Meis were second-team honorees.Lakeside senior outfielder Greta Pingel was an honorable mention selection.Poynette won the Capitol North with a record of 9-1, followed by Lake Mills at 8-2, Columbus at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 2-8 and Luther Prep at 0-10.2022 Capitol North Softball All-Conference TeamsFirst TeamPlayer of the Year – Holly Lowenberg, PoynettePitcher of the Year – Holly Lowenberg, PoynettePlayer Class SchoolHolly Lowenberg Junior PoynetteBrooke Steinhorst Junior PoynetteLaken Wagner Junior PoynetteMorgan Gunderson Freshman PoynetteTessa Kottwitz Senior Lake MillsBelle Topel Junior Lake MillsHaydenn Sellnow Freshman Lake MillsAlise Hayes Junior ColumbusEmmaJo Peck Junior ColumbusGretta Kelm Sophomore ColumbusNora Statz Senior Lakeside LutheranSecond TeamPlayer Class SchoolEmma Gavinski Freshman PoynetteAshia Meister Senior PoynetteAbby Klink Senior PoynetteTaylor Wollin Sophomore Lake MillsAvery Chilson Junior Lake MillsPayton Quest Freshman Lake MillsDakota Volesky Sophomore ColumbusJaidyn Sullivan Freshman ColumbusAbby Meis Sophomore Lakeside LutheranKendall Lemke Junior Lakeside LutheranMackenzie Christofferson Junior LodiHonorable MentionPlayer Class SchoolGreta Pingel Senior Lakeside LutheranMady Eckl Freshman Luther PrepSophia Eckl Junior Luther Prep Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One down, one to go: Jefferson blanks Wisconsin Lutheran to reach Division 2 softball title game WIAA baseball: Eagles down Dodgers, punch ticket to state Jefferson loses heartbreaker to Freedom in Division 2 softball title game Fort Atkinson to replace large section of roads in residential areas WIAA softball: Unfinished business awaits Eagles at state Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.