Four area players -- three from Lake Mills and one from Lakeside Lutheran -- were voted first-team all-conference in Capitol North softball voting held recently.

Lake Mills senior Tessa Kottwitz, junior Belle Topel, freshman Haydenn Sellnow and Lakeside Lutheran senior Nora Statz garnered first-team accolades.

Lake Mills junior Avery Chilson, sophomore Taylor Wollin, freshman Payton Quest as well as Lakeside Lutheran junior Kendall Lemke and sophomore Abby Meis were second-team honorees.

Lakeside senior outfielder Greta Pingel was an honorable mention selection.

Poynette won the Capitol North with a record of 9-1, followed by Lake Mills at 8-2, Columbus at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Lodi at 2-8 and Luther Prep at 0-10.

2022 Capitol North Softball All-Conference Teams

First Team

Player of the Year – Holly Lowenberg, Poynette

Pitcher of the Year – Holly Lowenberg, Poynette

Player Class School

Holly Lowenberg Junior Poynette

Brooke Steinhorst Junior Poynette

Laken Wagner Junior Poynette

Morgan Gunderson Freshman Poynette

Tessa Kottwitz Senior Lake Mills

Belle Topel Junior Lake Mills

Haydenn Sellnow Freshman Lake Mills

Alise Hayes Junior Columbus

EmmaJo Peck Junior Columbus

Gretta Kelm Sophomore Columbus

Nora Statz Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Second Team

Player Class School

Emma Gavinski Freshman Poynette

Ashia Meister Senior Poynette

Abby Klink Senior Poynette

Taylor Wollin Sophomore Lake Mills

Avery Chilson Junior Lake Mills

Payton Quest Freshman Lake Mills

Dakota Volesky Sophomore Columbus

Jaidyn Sullivan Freshman Columbus

Abby Meis Sophomore Lakeside Lutheran

Kendall Lemke Junior Lakeside Lutheran

Mackenzie Christofferson Junior Lodi

Honorable Mention

Player Class School

Greta Pingel Senior Lakeside Lutheran

Mady Eckl Freshman Luther Prep

Sophia Eckl Junior Luther Prep

Load comments