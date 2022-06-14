Seniors Tucker Tesdal and Jared Marty were selected to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team in baseball with a total of six Blue Jays receiving accolades.
“It just spoke to the level of respect the other coaches have for Tucker and Jared,” said Cambridge baseball coach Larry Martin.
Marty earned the nod as a pitcher, finishing the year with a 3.58 earned run average. Marty struck out 67 batters in 45 innings.
Tesdal was selected as a utility player, pitching to a 3-5 record with a 2.59 ERA. At the plate, Tesdal drove in nine runs and hit three doubles.
Sophomore Devin Schuchart took second team as a designated hitter. Schuchart recorded a batting average of .200 and drove in five runs. On the mound, Schuchart went 4-2 with an ERA of 1.58 with 43 strikeouts.
“He started off the year with some easier pitching assignments, but the last couple of starts that he had against Westby and Johnson Creek were against two good teams, and he more than held his own,” said Martin.
Sophomore Carter Lund was selected as an honorable mention. Lund batted .245 with 13 hits, while boasting a .97% fielding rate.
“I will argue that Carter was the best catcher in the conference in the second half of the year. He worked his way through a slump, and started doing a good job both defensively and offensively,” said Martin.
Freshman Kiefer Parish earned honorable mentions as well, batting .279 with eight stolen bases and scored 20 runs.
“Wherever we put him, he didn’t flinch. He hit either number one or number four for us which are big tasks for a freshman,” said Martin.
Freshman Clayton Stenjem was an honorable mention, batting .300 with nine walks, 15 hits and five RBIs.
“I remarked to the coaches at the meeting that you knew where he was going to hit the ball and you still couldn’t stop him,” said Martin.
Belleville led the conference with eight total selections, including player of the year Trevor Syse, and won the league with a record of 7-3, followed by New Glarus at 6-4, Marshall and Waterloo at 5-5, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6 and Cambridge at 3-7.
