November is almost here and we are ready to celebrate caregivers. Stop into the Aging and Disability Resource Center on Monday, Nov. 4 to pick up a calendar of events and a free gift (while supplies last).
Then on Friday, Nov. 8, the center will be hosting Dr. Marc Wruble who will give a talk on Caring for the Caregiver. The presentation will take place in Fort Atkinson at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital auditorium.
Dr. Wruble will provide an interactive presentation for caregivers to learn how to better care for themselves. When caregivers have the tools to reduce burn-out and stress, they are better able to care for their loved ones. The talk is from 10 a.m. to noon.
Please RSVP to Heather Janes at (920) 675-4035 by Nov. 1.
