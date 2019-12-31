“Star Wars” fans may feel a lump in their throats when Carrie Fisher appears in the finale of the world’s most popular film series. “The Rise of Skywalker” was supposed to be Princess Leia’s movie __ and Fisher’s character would, at last, take center stage.
As with so much of her life, Fisher’s moment instead became another great thing that almost happened, not unlike a childhood upended by celebrity parents, a marriage to singer Paul Simon marked by breakups, and an acting career hobbled by drug addiction and mental illness. Her public persona as a tough, irreverent truth teller hid a deep streak of insecurity and neediness.
“For all her bravado and charm,” a friend told biographer Sheila Weller, “Carrie was as fragile as a butterfly.”
Fisher believed that in her weakness there was strength. Weller writes, “Her honesty about her problems gave her a strength — empathy toward and relief for others with problems; a unique, wise humor that would grow over the years.”
“Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge” is a compassionate portrait of a complex personality whose up-and-down life rivals the Hollywood travails of Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland in its mixture of charisma, talent and self-destruction. Fisher’s story is a sad one, certainly, but also lively, tart and funny because she was all that and more. So is Weller’s engaging book. Tapping Fisher’s many friends, she fills her pages with anecdotes illustrating the pains and joys of a life that often went over the edge — way over.
When Fisher died in 2016 after suffering a seizure midflight from London to the U.S., she had been a part of American culture since her birth 60 years earlier. Few movie stars reach the iconic status she achieved as Princess Leia. Yet her openness about her illnesses may be her most important legacy.
