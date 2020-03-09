WHITEWATER – A 100th birthday celebration in recognition of the founding of the League of Women Voters in 1920 was held at the Cravath Lakepark Community Center on Feb. 15.
Also highlighted was the women’s suffrage movement and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution that guaranteed women the right to vote.
The program was hosted by the League of Women Voters for the Whitewater Area (LWVWA) and included a talk by Ellen Penwell, secretary of the of the group, on the origin of the National League of Women Voters.
“Nationwide, we are standing up and giving a reflection to our origins, looking at our future, outlining where we want to go, and considering what the last 100 years of impactful service has been and what it’s meant,” Penwell said.
She added that the legacy of the National League of Women Voters is properly situated within the broad arc of the women’s suffrage movement.
The League of Women Voters was founded Feb. 14, 1920, six months before passage 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, by the National American Woman Suffragist Association as “living memorial to the pioneer suffragists” and to unify the suffragist movement.
“Those women before us dared to dream about something that was huge and seemed unattainable,” Penwell noted. “They stuck it out for 72 years. They persevered, and we need to always be prepared to do the same.”
The League of Women Voters began as a “mighty political experiment” aimed at helping 20 million newly-enfranchised women exercise their responsibilities as voters. Originally, only women could join the league, but in 1973 the charter was modified to include men.
“We still think about the need to diversify the vote (to include) more Latino people, more people of color having access to the vote, and I hope that the League will focus on that,” said University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson.
In response, Penwell suggested that the granting of the 19th Amendment did not ensure an “inclusive electorate,” adding, “That had to be fought continuously, and it still does today and it informs our work today as a local League.”
Penwell also emphasized that the League of Women Voters offered opportunities for women to develop leadership skills and to gain managerial experiences as the League “emerged from being a social movement, which was the suffrage movement, into a really trusted, respected grassroots organization.”
UW-Whitewater student Lizzy Farrey shared the findings of her senior thesis on the history of the LWVWA established in 1964 to serve the people of the City of Whitewater and surrounding communities in Walworth and Jefferson counties.
As a participant in the UWW Undergraduate Research Program, Farrey will be presenting the results of her study in the Madison Capitol Rotunda Mar. 11 and at the UW System Symposium on Apr. 24, held this year on the UW-W campus.
According to Farrey, the suffrage era was really an active era in Whitewater “for women’s activism in general.”
As an example, Farrey pointed to the strong presence of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Whitewater through the 1970s.
“To the women in this organization it was more than just an organization that promoted dry cities and towns and banning alcohol,” Farrey shared. “It was really one of the only early outlets for women to really have a voice in their communities and to really say anything, because they didn’t have the right to vote and they did not have much political space. It was really a way for them to be active in their communities before they had an official way to do so.”
Farrey also highlighted the Whitewater Chapter of the Political Equality League that promoted the passage of a 1912 Wisconsin statewide suffrage referendum which ultimately did not pass. An interesting dimension of this organization is that it included both men and women “working together to try to get women’s suffrage passed and to try to create equal voting rights for all.”
“The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs was actually one of the earliest conduits for League influence,” Farrey stated, adding that the Federation briefly joined State League of Women Voters in 1920.
The organizational meeting for establishing the LWVWA was held in Sept. 1964, aimed at meeting the requirements for probationary membership that included at least 35 prospective members and conducting a “Know Your Town” survey.
Other early projects included counting vehicle traffic for use in considering the need for traffic lights, a study of low-cost housing for elderly and low income groups, and a “Know Your Schools” booklet.
In addition, the LWVWA was instrumental in establishing the citywide recycling program and today continues to encourage and facilitate voter registration and to host forums for local races for the City of Whitewater Common Council and the Whitewater Unified School District School Board.
The WALWV also offer timely educational programs, such as “Trash Talk” in Nov. 2019 that focused on effectively addressing and managing plastic waste that will require manufacturers, businesses, governmental and consumer policy-makers to work together.
In 2010 the WALWV established the “Making Democracy Work Award” for a community leader who has worked toward the goal of enhancing life in the Whitewater area. The first award winner was Jim Stewart, founder of the Whitewater Banner. Other recipients have included Marilyn Kienbaum (2011); Michele Smith (2012); Anjie Kokan, Jorge Islas, Sandra Heyer and Marge Fischer (2013); Emma Lou Sederholm (2014); Marion Burrows (2015); Greg Stewart (2016); James Hartwick and Lacey Reichwald (2017); Miguel Aranda (2018); and Kristine Zaballos (2019).
In concluding her presentation, Farrey said, “One hundred years ago women finally got the chance to officially have their say in communities both here in Whitewater and across the country.”
“Today it’s up to you, the Whitewater League of Women Voters, to be the ones still carrying on, not only the mission of quality and education, but also the carriers of enthusiasm of those early suffragists and what they fought for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.