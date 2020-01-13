Pam Chickering Wilson

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced its new Business Person of the Year, Julia Chady of Indeco. The honoree will be formally recognized at the annual Jefferson Chamber of Commerce banquet at 13 East on Jan. 30. The award is given in recognition for outstanding commitment to leadership, chamber involvement and community service. Pictured here, Chady, left, is congratulated by Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, right.