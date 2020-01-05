With a new schedule, venue and activities, next month’s Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair promises more convenience, fun, and excitement for K-12 students, their families and other fans of science.
The 2020 Science Fair will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Fort Atkinson, at the Fort Atkinson Club, 211 S. Water St. East. This year, all aspects of the fair — from project set-up to public viewing and project pickup — will take place in one day, meaning that families no longer will have to make multiple trips.
Students who are eligible to participate include all K-12 students and homeschoolers in Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Palmyra and Whitewater. Online registration for the science fair is open now through Feb. 1 at www.FAScienceFair.org.
The new one-day science fair schedule is: 10 a.m. to noon, project set-up; noon to 2:30 p.m., science demonstrations and activities; 2:30 p.m., featured speaker and awards ceremony; 3:30 to 4 p.m., public viewing of projects; 4 to 4:30 p.m., project pickup.
The new venue, the restored historic Fort Atkinson Club, overlooks the Rock River and is located just a few blocks north of the fair’s host in years past, the Hoard Historical Museum. Its three stories will provide space for participants and their families to attend science demonstrations and activities during project judging, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during this time.
Science professionals and citizen science volunteers from the community will share about their work, possibly inspiring next year’s science fair project or engaging families to join citizen science projects. Guests and their topics include Karen Albrecht, monarch butterflies; Eric Compas, water quality monitoring; Sarah Marquart, NOAA citizen science precipitation monitoring; Bob Benjamin, space observation; Walter Mirk, Prairie Enthusiasts; Heather Kaarakka, state Department of Natural Resource’s citizen science bat roost monitoring; Heather Pelzel, Tiny Earth Project; and George Clokey, animal tracks and wolves.
At 2:30 p.m., featured speaker Nicole Mason will give a presentation prior to the awards ceremony. Her chemistry studies led her to work at Handy Art, a Milton company that produces children’s art paint.
All science fair entrants will receive a T-shirt, participation ribbon and ribbons designating their level of accomplishment. Cash prizes of $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $10 for third place ($10) will be awarded for projects in each elementary and middle-school division (grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6-8). Cash prizes at the high school level (grades 9-12) are $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $75 for third place.
Classroom teachers and schools also will be awarded cash prizes. Each first-place divisional winner will receive a $100 award for his or her classroom, and the school that has the most participants will receive a $500 cash award.
Besides the opportunity to win prizes, creating a science fair project gives students the chance to research a question they are interested in, make and test predictions, use tools and numbers to measure and analyze their results, and to present their findings. Many helpful resources are available at the website sciencebuddies.org. School libraries and public libraries also are good resources. All details about requirements for entering the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair are at the website FAScienceFair.org. To enter the fair, students must complete the online registration form at that website by Feb. 1.
Also new this year, the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair is offering financial assistance to students who need help purchasing materials for their project.
All students who are eligible for free or reduced-cost lunch are eligible for assistance.
Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 222-6832 for information or to apply for assistance.
