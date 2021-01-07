On CNN Wednesday, as a mob of Trump supporters stampeded through barricades and broke through windows and stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent insurrection, commentator Van Jones voiced the thoughts crashing around in so many of our minds.
“I have heard people looking at small protests in Portland, Oregon, where people were tear-gassed, beaten, kidnapped, and they said, ‘No, no, no. Whatever you do to those protesters is OK because we have to have law and order. We have to have law and order,’” Jones said, even as the chyron below his head reported a woman in critical condition after being shot on Capitol grounds and an armed standoff in the House chamber. (The woman later died.)
Law and order?
“This is rebellion,” Jones continued. “It is treason. It is lawlessness. It is unacceptable.”
He continued: “I’m calling on all of my conservative friends, my Republican friends to say, ‘What would I do if Black Lives Matter dropped 30,000 Black people on the nation’s capital and laid siege to the seat of power in the middle of a joint session of Congress and broke in? What would I say if Black Lives Matter did that? If Muslims did it? If Muslims dropped 30,000 Muslims on the seat of government in the middle of a joint session of Congress and ran in there and there was blood on the floor and tear gas? What would we be saying?’
Republicans did, in significant numbers, condemn the violence and the rioting. Eventually, hours after the chaos kicked off and his own vice president was evacuated from the Senate chamber, President Donald Trump released a video nudging his followers to disperse. “Go home,” he said. “We love you. You’re very special.”
Which was a far cry from his “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet in May when protests erupted in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death.
But apart from the condemnations, aside from the denunciations, a single question loomed large: How were armed insurgents allowed to breach the U.S. Capitol, forcing the evacuation of the United States Congress? How are we seeing photos of a man sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s desk, with access to the emails still on her screen? How did it get to that point? And would it have, had the group been made up of people of color?
I sincerely doubt it.
