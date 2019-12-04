JEFFERSON — There were smiles all around Tuesday evening when the Jefferson Common Council met with the new owner of a building that for more than a century housed a meat-processing plant.
Bill Jaehnert, vice president and general manager of Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions LLC, and Thrive Economic Development President Vicki Pratt, attended the council meeting a week after announcing that the cheese-packaging company was coming to Jefferson.
Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions is, in part, a packager of cheese and other items, and also deals in cold storage. The firm will locate in the former Tyson Foods plant on the eastern banks of the Rock River in downtown Jefferson.
The former Tyson Foods plant, which at its peak employed 400 workers, has been closed since 2016. The building has been purchased directly by the food and beverage firm.
Jaehnert told the council that the company’s initial start-up operation in early 2020 will include a cold storage, freezer and dry storage facility. He called the former Tyson site nearly ideal.
“When I saw it, I said it would be good for us. It’s one big ice cube,” Jaehnert said.
Targeting the second quarter of 2020, the company will install a cheese-converting production line in the 350,000-square-foot facility and workers will perform cutting, wrapping and packaging tasks related to cheese.
Jaehnert said the dairy industry has saturated the cheese market in the United States, but Asian demand for cheese has ballooned and there is great demand for it in the East. He said the Asian market seeks American cheese because it recognizes its quality.
He added that American cheesemakers don’t even have to re-label their products for sale in places like China and Japan because buyers there want labels in English, which they believe reflects authenticity.
Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions anticipates hiring about 40 employees to start. Jaehnert expects an initial investment of approximately $9 million in equipment.
Jaehnert said that hiring procedures will begin after Jan. 1, 2020.
Following Tuesday’s council meeting, during which Jaehnert made a brief presentation, he was approached by at least two people who inquired about possibilities for employment.
“Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions is a great addition to our thriving business community here in Jefferson,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said. “We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen to invest here.”
Pratt began working with representatives of Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions in May of 2017, introducing them to decisionmakers and helping them work through barriers leading up to the purchase of the building. Pratt said that Jaehnert has a passion for the dairy industry and has owned other dairy-related businesses.
Jaehnert's family connection to dairying goes back to his grandfather’s egg- and milk-distribution business that served Jefferson County starting in 1929. His parents took it over in 1949, with Jaehnert assuming control in 1969. By then, it was expanded to include cheese and other dairy products.
The Tyson plant specialized in the manufacture of pepperoni and Jaehnert said drying racks for the sausage are being removed from 85 rooms to create space for other types of racks. He said, however, that the building should not see much in the way of brick-and-mortar alterations.
Jaehnert is one of five people who currently constitute Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions, a firm he described as currently based in Oconomowoc, with two people staffing an office in De Pere. Jaehnert said that soon, all operations will be transplanted to the Jefferson facility.
Plans include landscaping of the site, painting and decorating the exterior and possibly removing a storage building. The demolition of that structure would make way for construction of a modern office building. Any expansion of the facility remains to be seen, Jaehnert said.
“If we get this facility full of product, we will be happy campers and have our hands full, to say the least,” Jaehnert said.
For now, according to Jaehnert, the Jefferson facility is “the one and only” facility owned by his firm. He said that in the future, other entities in the region might become part of the overall operation.
“That is in development right now,” he said.
Jaehnert said his business should be up and running Feb. 1, 2020, with what he called a “drop-dead” opening date of March 1.
He added that his business learned of the opportunity in Jefferson when it was working with Tyson on projects.
“They said they had this here and when I got here, I saw this big ice cube and I felt it was an opportunity for us,” he said, “We want to be a good corporate citizen, contribute to employment and make good things happen. It’s a win-win for everybody."
The council on Tuesday also approved a shared ride taxi contract and 2020 non-represented employee wage and salary rates.
