The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announces its upcoming Morning @ the Museum programs.
Mornings @ the Museum are family-friendly programs designed to provide young families the opportunity to explore the museum at their own pace and volume.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for families with young children to come to the museum and explore a new space, meet friends, and enjoy the morning,” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “Our Morning @ the Museum programs are designed just for you!”
On Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the museum will celebrate “World Cheese Day” as part of the Mornings @ the Museum programs. Preschoolers and families, come listen to stories, enjoy cheese snacks and make a fun mouse craft to take home. Story time will be at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
“Enjoy some cheese-y fun with us as we celebrate ‘World Cheese Day,’” said Bertelsen.
On Friday, Nov. 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the museum will host the Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s Rescue Squad/Medical unit. Come meet members of our local rescue squad and see an ambulance up close. Enjoy snacks, crafts, story time at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
This Morning @ the Museum is open to children of all ages since the School District of Fort Atkinson has no classes that day. “Normally our Morning @ the Museum program is designed specifically for preschoolers but since Fort Atkinson School District students of all grades have the day off from school, we’re hoping that they’ll join us at this Morning @ the Museum program. Unless there’s an emergency and the ambulance is needed somewhere else, we’ll have the Fort Atkinson Rescue Squad with us for the morning!”
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The museum are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museum at (920) 563.7769, visit our website www.hoardmuseum.org, and like us on Facebook.
