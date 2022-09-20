Christine Hayes, Lincoln Elementary music teacher, of Whitewater has been selected as the recipient for the 2022 Wisconsin Music Educators Association Michael G. George Distinguished Service Award.
This award is given to an individual who has made contributions to music and music education over a sustained time period.
“Mrs. Christine Hayes has made a significant contribution to the Whitewater students and families since 1988. Her excitement and passion about reaching all students in the creative and musical realms is absolutely inspirational in the Whitewater Unified School District,” said Caroline Pate-Hefty, WUSD Superintendent.
Christine Hayes’ relationship with her students and families is central to her receiving this award. However, there are many ways her work has impacted the profession beyond the school district.
Hayes’ is a music education advocate and has served on the 2014 National Core Arts Standards for music writing team for General Music Grades 3-5, piloted national cornerstone assessments, served on the 2017 writing team for the new WMEA Wisconsin State Standards and is immediate past chair of the WMEA State Standards Committee. In addition, she is a Past-Chair of the National Association for Music Education Council for General Music Education and a WMEA Past-President.
Hayes’ received the 2016 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Music Education-Madison Symphony Orchestra & Ward Brodt Music, the 2014 WMEA Creative Sparks in Music Education Award, 2008 Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award, 2007 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year – Phi Delta Kappa International/Wal-Mart, 2003 WCDA “Outstanding Church Musician” Award, 2001 Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education Model School Program Award in Arts Education, team leader, 1998 Council of Chief State Officers National Arts Assessment Training Institute – WI Representative, and 1985 Fulton County Teaching Excellence Award.
“We are extremely proud of Christine’s accomplishments,” Pate-Hefty added. Christine Hayes will be honored on Oct. 26 at the 2022 Wisconsin State Music Conference in Madison.
