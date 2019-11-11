JOHNSON CREEK - Johnson Creek will be holding Christmas in the Village on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. There will be events, shopping and activities for everyone.
The village has come together offering deals, specials and giveaways at most businesses in the area. A weekend of fun you won’t want to miss. This is hosted by Berres Brothers, Johnson Creek Historical Society and Friends of the Johnson Creek Library.
Some of the events going on are:
Berres Brothers’ Something Special from Wisconsin 2nd Annual Holiday Market. With more than 71 vendors it is expected to bring thousands to the area to shop unique, Wisconsin-based artisans from across the state. This shopping extravaganza will be held at the Johnson Creek High School Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Admission (over 18 years) is $2 and goes to support the Johnson Creek Lion’s Club. Food and beverage available.
Johnson Creek Historical Society will be hosting a Vintage Christmas at the museum, show casing a vintage Christmas tree lot, selling trees and evergreen swags and other holiday items.
On display will be an early 1900 sleigh and feather trees from a German tradition. Complimentary cookies, cocoa and coffee will be provided as well as a sneak visit with Santa, dressed in 1860 attire. Bring your gingerbread house and enter the contest on Saturday morning. A candle light Christmas Caroling will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Library will be hosting a crafters vendor fair. Shop the bake sale and used book sale and take part in the silent auction. This will be held at the Johnson Creek Elementary School. Lunch and snack items will be available provided by the JCHS Culture Club. Event runs Saturday only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All events are listed on the individual Facebook pages.
