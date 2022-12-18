JEFFERSON — On its 70th anniversary last week, Christmas Neighbors celebrated a banner year of giving.
The brainchild of a Lake Mills resident, the Christmastime charity served a total of 591 families and 1,623 children this year between the general distribution and the related Adopt-a-Family program.
Over the past seven decades, Christmas Neighbors has made the holiday season brighter for countless struggling families who otherwise might not be able to afford a traditional Christmas.
Every year, the charity assures that needy children throughout the county are able to experience the wonders of Christmas, including toys and gifts under the tree.
The charity distribution provides mittens, hats, blankets, food items and more for participating families to make sure their holiday is warm, ample and full of good cheer.
The charity was established in 1952 by the Rev. Clarence “Pop” Wendt, a Methodist pastor and county probation officer from Lake Mills. The charity rapidly expanded beyond the Jefferson area to assist needy families throughout the county through its regular toy giveaway and its more extensive Adopt-a-Family program.
Potential recipients must qualify for an income-based government assistance, such as Badger Care, Head Start, Food Share, SNAP or Forward Wisconsin. Participants also must live in Jefferson County.
This year’s general distribution took place Wednesday at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, which over the course of two days transformed from a giant empty space to a department-store-sized array of toys and other gifts, all to benefit needy kids.
The 2022 general distribution served 430 families and 1,218 children from throughout Jefferson County, said Jan Tremain, vice president of Christmas Neighbors.
In the related Adopt-a-Family program, 430 families signed up and volunteer organizations or businesses took on those particular families, providing gifts, gift cards, a holiday meal and in some cases even a tree and decortions.
“One business stepped in at the last minute to take on seven different families who would not otherwise have found sponsors,” Tremain said.
This year's event saw families and volunteers alike coming out during a heavy rain to make sure that local youngsters got the Christmas they deserved.
The recipients come from all different backgrounds and circumstances, so it was wonderful to be able to offer a wide range of toys, the vice president said.
“This year, a lady actually went into labor during the distribution,” Tremain said. “When she had to leave, I went out to find all of the gifts for her family to make sure her kids got what they needed.”
In another instance, a shopper who was deaf was able to use her phone to communicate with volunteers.
The charity had 50 shopping carts at the ready and all were in use at one point.
“It was a real traffic jam,” Tremain said. “I felt bad that the families had to wait, but people were very patient. I got heartfelt thank-yous and a lot of big hugs from the parents as they went through.”
The event is run entirely by community volunteers.
“We were blessed to have many volunteers on set-up day and distribution day,” said Lorna Lovett, president of the organization.
High school students from Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, and Waterloo helped make set-up day go quickly, the president said.
She credited the countless donors from around the county who contributed food, toys, blankets, hats, mittens, miscellaneous household goods — and of course monetary donations to support the program as a whole.
This level of community support affords recipient families many choices, helping to personalize their Christmas gifts and make sure everyone gets something they want or need, she said.
Meanwhile, local high school Latino Clubs and other bilingual students provided essential help to participating families on distribution day.
About 50 adults volunteered from around the county. Others volunteered earlier in the year, serving on the board to handle the year-round planning process or manning phones in the office during the sign-up period.
“Each year I am just overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” Lovett said
Distribution starts with vans full of toys and gifts, full semi-trucks of food and a vast volunteer team.
Jefferson High School alone collected more than 15,000 food items to create a full food pantry for the visiting families, as well as donating 52 tie blankets personally made by members of the school's National Honor Society, toys collected by the school's FFA agribusiness club, $700 in cash donations and numerous student volunteers who spent one to two days on site.
William Beil, who coordinated the Christmas Neighbors drive at JHS, said the volunteer effort on the part of the school started in 1991. The student body participates every year, Beil said.
“When I first experienced Christmas Neighbors, I was taken aback when I saw the amount of care and consideration Jefferson County has for its residents,” Beil said.
This year, JHS students obliterated their giving goal, by going out into the community, making special shopping trips and raiding their own pantries for needed items.
The depth of generosity that students and other volunteers and donors show is breathtaking, Beil said, and it clearly makes a big difference to families from throughout the Jefferson County area.
“It’s important for our students to see this and understand how they can positively impact those that may be less fortunate.” Beil said. “I’m confident that our students will carry that experience with them for a lifetime.”
Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek students raised money for Christmas Neighbors through penny wars, while Waterloo held a food drive for items in “high demand.”
Not only schools contributed. Church groups made quilts, hats and mittens, and local charity organizations provided household goods and other extras.
“It truly takes the whole community to put this together, and we are grateful and amazed at the amount of support we have from throughout Jefferson County,” Tremain said.
Potential donors can send donations to Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors at P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI 53549. There also is a PayPal link on the organization’s “donate” page on Facebook.
