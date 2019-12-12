JEFFERSON — After a whirlwind couple of days, the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center now is quiet again in the wake of the 67th annual Christmas Neighbors distribution, which served some 420 needy families from the area, representing more than 1,200 children.
In addition to those served at the general distribution Wednesday, another 166 families were signed up with the Adopt-A-Family program.
Through the Adopt-a-Family program, a business or organization can “adopt” an individual needy family, signing on to provide tailored presents for each of the children, a full holiday meal, and whatever extras the donors wish to provide including Christmas decorations, a tree, additional food items or even gas and gift cards.
”Everything went smoothly,” said Christmas Neighbors President Lorna Lovett of Tuesday’s set-up and Wednesday’s distribution. “The volunteers were amazing as always and the student ‘shoppers’ so very helpful. Several first-time volunteers commented they want to come back next year.”
Ellen Waldmer, of Jefferson, who joined her husband Eric as a first-time volunteer at this year’s event, said she just was blown away by the volume of items given away, the number of volunteers assisting and how well everything was run.
”It was like clockwork,” Waldmer said.
She noted that as she helped out on distribution day, she had the chance to speak with many of the families, who expressed overwhelming gratitude for the efforts Christmas Neighbors went to on their behalf.
Waldmer said she particularly was moved after talking with one parent, who was waiting for his wife to go through the distribution line.
She related that the man said he recently had moved to the area from Kentucky, having lost his job after being struck by a drunken driver. He then lost his home.
After that, the family struggled to make ends meet, and this past summer they were living in a tent in the woods.
Fortunately, they connected with a charitable organization which provided funds to relocate the mom and kids to the Fort Atkinson area, where her sister lives, and just recently the organization assisted in bringing him up to reunite with his family in time for Christmas.
Waldmer quoted the man as saying, “Unfortunately, I’ve had to go to a number of these (charity gift distributions) over the years, but this is the best one I’ve ever been to.”
Lovett said the man’s story was not unique. People come into the program from many different backgrounds, with different reasons why they are struggling.
For many of the families at Christmas Neighbors, this charity makes the difference between being able to celebrate Christmas and not being able to, she said.
The attitude of gratitude at the Fair Park Activity Center Wednesday was palpable, volunteers said, as family after family exited with full carts of toys and food, accompanied by gushing expressions of thanks.
The charity gave out many thousands of items, from popular new toys to generous allocations of food and winter wear, clothes, even Christmas decorations and other home decor, with the goal of fully equipping needy area families to celebrate the holiday whatever their personal circumstances.
This marks the 67th year for Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors, during which time it has made the holiday season brighter for countless struggling families who otherwise might not be able to have a traditional Christmas.
The charity was established in 1952 by the Rev. Clarence “Pop” Wendt, a Methodist pastor and county probation officer from Lake Mills. Initially serving the Jefferson area, the charity rapidly expanded to assist needy families from throughout the county through its regular toy giveaway. Later, the charity established its more extensive Adopt-a-Family program.
The organization still uses as its motto, a phrase uttered by Pop Wendt when he started the organization: “Every child should know Christmas.”
While the bulk of the community volunteers are retirees, the organization gets essential support from area high school students.
”We couldn’t do it without them,”Lovett acknowledged.
Several area schools, including Jefferson High School, Johnson Creek High School, Waterloo High School and St. John the Baptist Catholic School of Jefferson provide critical support.
Not only do the schools raise funds and collect a staggering number of donations for the event, but also they provide a crowd of volunteers to help with the unloading, set-up and even translation for Spanish-speaking families.
Speaking on behalf of the Jefferson school district, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said he always is so impressed with the volume, organization and goodwill of the Christmas Neighbors charity and the willingness of area students to be part of the effort.
He said he remembers a few years back when the Madison newspapers and TV stations were agog over a similar drive at Madison Memorial High School, which had collected more than 6,000 items.
Meanwhile, at that time, the much-smaller Jefferson High School had collected some 22,000 food items for the Christmas Neighbors drive.
By the time all of those donations are set up in the Fair Park Activity Center, the once-empty room resembles a big-box store, he noted, with tables and tables of toys, and shelf after shelf of food items just as in a grocery store.
”You know when you need a volunteer all day long just to handle the cans of corn, that’s a lot of donations,” Rollefson said, adding that he tipped his hat to everyone involved in the effort.
”Overall, it is an amazing program and we as a board are so grateful to the multitudes of generous individuals and companies that allow us to keep it going,” Lovett said.
Those who wished to contribute to the charity but who did not get the chance to do so before the 2019 distribution can get a jump on next year’s giving season by contributing to Christmas Neighbors 2020.
Monetary donations in any amount always are welcome and can be sent to: Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors, P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI 53549.
There also is a PayPal link on the organization’s “donate” page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.