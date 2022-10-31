FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson residents will be asked to absorb a $1.21 increase in their tax rate per $1,000 of equalized valuation, this after approving a recent public safety referendum.
This comes out to a $333 increase on a $275,000 home after the referendum and a $200,000 increase in debt service.
A public hearing on the budget, tax levy and rate are scheduled for this evening.
"The vast majority of the increase in the levy — $769,335 — is due to the approval of the public safety referendum by the residents of the city," Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said. "The majority of voters approved the increase, which allows the city to hire 14 additional full time staff members and provide high-quality full-time fire and 911 emergency medical services."
The City of Fort Atkinson Draft 2023 Operating Budget, the 2023 Capital Improvements Project budget and 2024-2028 CIP Plan were distributed to the city council Friday and the draft budget is the subject of the 2023 public budget hearing this evening.
The hearing kicks off a regular meeting of the city council for November, but no official action on the budget will be taken by the council today.
"The draft budget includes all of the information known as of Oct. 27," LeMire said, adding the document compares the 2021 city portion of the tax rate to the proposed 2022 city portion of the rate, based on the draft 2023 operating budget. The city tax rate that is proposed represents a $1.21 increase per $1,000 of value.
"On a house valued at $150,000, the city’s portion of the tax bill is estimated to increase by $182.11. The data from the other taxing jurisdictions is not known at this time," LeMire said.
According to the city manager, the increases in the city’s portion of the tax rate and overall property taxes, are the result of three factors.
She said the first is that, through levy limits, state statutes only allow an increase in the levy equal to the percentage of net new construction. She said that, in 2022, the city’s net new construction was 0.339%, which equated to an allowable increase of $22,067.
She said also that statutes allow municipalities to increase the levy by a specific amount through an approved referendum. The city’s voters approved the public safety referendum in April, which allows an increase, in perpetuity, of $769,335.
LeMire said general obligation debt service is exempt from levy limits. She said the city has $1,296,445 in general obligation debt service payments scheduled in 2023.
The previous year’s debt service is subtracted before current year’s debt service is added. As such, the total levy increase over the 2021 levy is $990,226, according to information on file at the city.
LeMire said there is also budget information that is unknown, or missing, at the moment, but that will be incorporated into the proposed 2023 budget document to be reviewed by the city council on Nov. 15. This includes requested levy amounts from county, technical college and school district, and this information is expected to be provided by the jurisdictions in early November.
Also to be provided will be the location of streets to be included in a 2023 water main project and final TID increment revenue will be determined after all taxing jurisdiction’s levies are certified. She said there will also have to be general document editing and clean up.
Nov. 15 is the date on which the budget is expected to be approved.
