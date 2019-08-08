KOSHKONONG MOUNDS — Dan Roloff will get his chance to knock off defending champion Pat Miller on Sunday.
Roloff and Miller each won their semifinals matches in the 2019 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play sponsored by the Daily Union on Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds.
Roloff needed all 18 holes to beat Tom Patterson by one hole. The match was back and forth as Roloff took the lead on the 14th hole, but lost it on the 15th before taking the lead for good on the 16th hole.
Roloff and Patterson matched each other stroke for stroke on holes eight through 13 as they were dead even, 3-3, until the tie was broken on the 14th.
Miller benefited from winning three holes in a row on the fifth, sixth and seventh to take a two-hole lead. He won three of the last four holes of the match to end it on the 16th green.
Miller and Roloff will tee off at noon on Sunday.
The Senior Division will have its championship match on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with a match between Dave Mack and Ken Applegate.
