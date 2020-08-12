KOSHKONONG — The championship match is set for the 2020 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
The No. 15 seed, Dan Roloff, defeated Brian Wethal 4/3 to advance to the final match in the championship bracket. Top-seeded Mason Kent topped David Schultz 5/4 to earn a championship match berth. Kent goes into the matchup as the 2020 and 2019 Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament winner.
The championship bracket finals will take place at Koshkonong Mounds Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
The senior championship — which will feature Larry Lee and Ken Applegate — will take place the same day at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.