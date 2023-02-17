hot City of Fort Atkinson hosts Jefferson County Local Government Officials meeting Monday Feb 17, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson will host a Jefferson County Local Government Officials Meeting on Monday at 1 p.m., located at the Dwight Foster Public Library.Officials at the meeting will discuss local government efforts at funding critical services.A quorum of the Fort Atkinson City Council may be present, but no official action will be taken, according to a City of Fort Atkinson press release.The library is located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cambridge couple rebrands The Sports Page Bar & Grill into Cash & Olives Pub Palermo's adds pizza-making plant in Jefferson Fort Atkinson woman faces prison after 7th OWI conviction Buffalo apparently not impressed by snow In photos: Dip for Dozer in Cambridge Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
