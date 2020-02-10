WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance welcomes the regional Clay Collective group exhibition at the Cultural Arts Center in March.
The exhibit will be open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, noon until 5 p.m. from Feb. 27 to March 29. The free artists reception will be Sunday March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Matt DeBlass, a Madison-based harpist, will perform at the reception.
The group is a regional group of eight professional ceramic artists known for the emphasis of functional pottery; serviceable and or sculptural. The experience these artists bring is truly diverse, highly technical and aesthetically amazing.
The artists are, shown above, Glen Cutcher, Rick Hintze, Bruce Johnson, Ed and Laura Klein, Ric Lamore, Mary Pratt, Michael Schael and Mark Skudarek.
Taylor McDarison, who manages the Cultural Arts Center as a part-time leader, said “This particular show is near and dear to my heart as a practicing ceramic artist myself. The clay collective artists are big names in the area that I’m positively giddy to be working with! Their work together pushes the spectrum of what’s possible in clay, and The Whitewater Arts Alliance is pleased to be able to host their work on our new, in-house pedestals. Come see the gallery transform to welcome our upcoming 3D exhibit.”
The Cultural Arts Center is located on 402 West Main St. in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
