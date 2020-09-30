Local residents are welcome to call their city, village or town clerk to clarify election related questions. The names of the clerks, telephone numbers and emails (if available) are listed below: • City of Jefferson, Sarah Copsey, sarah@jeffersonwis.com, (920) 674-7700. • City of Fort Atkinson, Michelle Ebbert, 920) 563-7762. • City of Watertown, Elissa Friedl, (920) 262-4000. • Town of Aztalan, Megan Dunneisen, (920) 728-3572. • Town of Hebron, Kathy Gross, (262) 593-2387. • Town of Jefferson, Tina Barnes, (920) 674-5073. • Town of Koshkonong, Kim Cheney, (920) 563-4510 • Town of Oakland: Chris Astrella, (608) 423-9635. • Town of Palmyra: Dee Dee Morateck, (414) 322-8893 • Town of Sullivan: Dawn Lynn, (262) 593-8383. • Town of Sumner, Glendan Rewoldt, (608) 884-7295. • Village of Sullivan: Heather Rupnow, Clerk@villageofsullivan.com, (262) 593-2388. • Village of Palmyra: Laurie Mueller, (262) 495-8316, clerk@villageofpalmyra.com. • City of Lake Mills: Misty Quest, (920) 648-2344 • Village of Cambridge: Lisa Moen, lmoen@ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712. • City of Waterloo: Mo Hanson, cityhall@waterloo.wi.us, (920) 478-3025. • Town of Waterloo: Cindy Schroeder, clschroeder@hotmail.com, (920) 648-3230. • Town of Farmington: Tami Latsch, (920) 699-2372 • Town of Watertown: James Wendt, wtthclerk@gmailcom, (920) 988-9025. • Town of Cole Spring: Lisa Griep, griep@coldspring-wi.org, (262) 473-6228 • City of Whitewater: Michele Smith, (262) 473-0102
Clerk contacts
- By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.