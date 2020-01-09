Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.
Club 46 has a romantic evening planned for Feb. 15 at the Soulful Toad, in Fort Atkinson.
The night will begin at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres consisting of bleu cheese bacon-wrapped dates, shrimp cocktail and a gourmet cheese board.
A buffet will follow with mixed- green salad, dressings, chicken Marsala, beef roast in red wine, roasted vegetables, pasta, and dinner rolls with butter.
The grand finale will be velvety chocolate mousse for dessert.
Dancing to the talented and versatile musical stylings of Joe Scheibinger and Janice Marie will follow from 7 to 10 p.m. Questions and reservations must be made by Feb. 5 to Marie Nelson at: (920) 568-0709 or mariedorgannelson@gmail.com or Marsha Wilson at: (920) 568-0488.
Guests and new members always are welcome. In preparation for the dance, Cynthia Hershman is offering ballroom dance classes on Friday evenings from Jan. 17 through Feb. 14, at the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec.
Call the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec: (920) 563-7781 or Cynthia Hershman: (920) 563-8391, for further information.
